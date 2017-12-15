VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how to cook a delicious steak for cheap

You don't have to break the bank to fix a good steak. Whether you're preparing a cheap or expensive cut, what matters most is how you treat it.

The next time you want to enjoy a delicious steak without spending too much money, you have some options. One is to cook flap steak, which is similar to skirt or flank steak but more affordable. Other inexpensive steaks include hanger, tri-tip, chuck eye and chuck tenders.

Follow this flap steak recipe, provided by Tasty, to turn a cheap cut into a mouth-watering dinner. If you're looking to splurge on a pricier steak, you have plenty of options, too! We've also included one below.

Pan-seared flap steak

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 pound flap meat
  • ½ cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons ground black pepper
  • 4 large cloves garlic
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • gallon-sized plastic zipper bag
  • cast-iron skillet

Here's what you'll do:

1. Place flap meat, soy sauce and pepper in the gallon-sized plastic bag.

2. Place garlic cloves on a flat surface and crush with hand using palm, just enough to crack the clove open a bit.

3. Add garlic to bag and seal, making sure to remove as much air from the bag as possible.

4. Massage the contents of the bag to ensure the soy sauce mixture is completely coating the meat.

5. Leave bag in the refrigerator to marinate for 1-12 hours.

6. Place cast-iron skillet in cool oven and preheat to 475°F/240°C.

7. Remove steak from marinade and thoroughly pat dry.

8. Once oven is preheated, transfer skillet to stove-top and place on high heat.

9. Add oil to skillet.

10. Once oil starts to shimmer, but before it starts to smoke, carefully place steak in pan.

11. Flip steak every 30 seconds to a minute, moving the steak to the hottest parts of the pan each time.

12. Once internal temperature reaches a few degrees below 135°F/57°C remove steak from pan and place on a cutting board to rest.

13. Let rest for 8-10 minutes.

14. Slice steak against the grain and serve!

If you have room in the budget for a pricier steak, you'll want to go with a strip — also sold as a New York strip, Kansas City strip or sirloin steak — tenderloin or rib eye. The tenderloin, also known as the filet, is going to be the most expensive cut because it comes from a very small part of the cow.

The rib eye is another one of the most expensive steaks and one of the most preferred. Here's how to prepare one:

Reverse-seared rib eye

Here's what you'll need:

  • a 1.5- to 2-inch-thick ribeye steak
  • salt
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • pepper (optional)

Here's what you'll do:

1. Liberally season steak on all sides with salt and (optional) pepper. Place steak in fridge for 1-24 hours. If leaving for more than an hour, cover with plastic wrap.

2. Preheat oven to 275°F/140°C.

3. Transfer steak to a wire rack on top of a baking sheet.

4. Bake for about 20-30 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches about 95°F for medium-rare.

5. Preheat cast-iron skillet on high heat for 10-15 minutes.

6. Add oil to skillet.

7. Once oil starts to shimmer but before it starts to smoke, carefully place steak in pan.

8. Cook for about 1-2 minutes per side, or until the internal temperature is a few degrees below 135°F/57°C and a dark crust has formed.

9. Rest the steak on a cutting board or wire rack for about couple minutes.

10. Slice steak and serve!

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is a minority investor in BuzzFeed, the parent company of Tasty.

