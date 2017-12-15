Here's how to cook a delicious steak for cheap   

You don't have to break the bank to fix a good steak. Whether you're preparing a cheap or expensive cut, what matters most is how you treat it.

The next time you want to enjoy a delicious steak without spending too much money, you have some options. One is to cook flap steak, which is similar to skirt or flank steak but more affordable. Other inexpensive steaks include hanger, tri-tip, chuck eye and chuck tenders.

Follow this flap steak recipe, provided by Tasty, to turn a cheap cut into a mouth-watering dinner. If you're looking to splurge on a pricier steak, you have plenty of options, too! We've also included one below.