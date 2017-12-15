Lions Gate chairman: 'We're more than an interested party' on AT&T Time Warner deal

Lionsgate exec says the Disney-Fox deal is good news for them 1 Hour Ago | 04:44

Media mergers and acquisitions are a hot button topic. And while Lions Gate Chairman Michael Burns applauds the recent deal between Disney and Twenty-first Century Fox, he says not all media deals are created equal.

Burns had nothing but good things to say about Disney's more than $52 billion deal with Fox, arguing the mega-merger serves Lions Gate, a production and distribution company known for such films as the "Hunger Games" series.

"I think the deal is good for us, it certainly validates content," Burns said on CNBC's "Fast Money."

Lions Gate, which not only produces films, but has 45 shows on 90 different platforms is diverse enough to survive, Burns said. And it helps that the big deal will strengthen smaller players, like Hulu, which can then purchase more content from Lions Gate.

"Lions Gate thrives in chaos," he added.

It also helps Lions Gate, Burns said, by reducing competitors in the market.

"I would guess they'll stick to big franchises, the movies they can promote in theme parks," he said. "I think the movies will have fewer big, wide releases than the two as separate companies."

When it comes to Time Warner and AT&T, the two companies whose talks have been called "illegal" by the Justice Department, Burns isn't quite so confident. He said he worries the deal would give the conglomerate a monopoly, and create incentive to hurt smaller companies.

"What's most important to us is to make sure that we, if approved, are treated fairly. If we're not going to be treated fairly, then of course we would be against it," Burns said.

And Lions Gate isn't just sitting idly by. Burns said the company has been approached by regulators to give their opinions on the matter.

"We are more than an interested party," he added.