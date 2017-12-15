Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Thursday's lower close. We get industrial production numbers this morning and it is also a quadruple witching day.

TAX REFORM

-More dealing will be needed to pass the GOP tax reform bill as Sen. Marco Rubio says he opposes it unless child care tax credits are expanded. Sen. Mike Lee says he's undecided.

-The new version of the bill keeps the estate tax and the alternative minimum tax. It lowers the top individual tax rate to 37 percent and the corporate tax rate to 21 percent. Deductions for serious medical costs are preserved while deductions for mortgage interest and state and local taxes are capped. The tax penalty for not getting health insurance is eliminated.