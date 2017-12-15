He doesn't know what those models are, but doesn't worry about that. He distrusts economic forecasts across the board because, he says, they're so often wrong.



"I don't find any of that persuasive," he explains. "There are about as many economists as there are opinions."



That helps him discount as merely political complaints from opponents that the bill will drive up the national debt. "A talking-point issue back and forth," he says.



He complains Democrats ignored Republican warnings about the debt under President Barack Obama. And as an advocate of smaller government, he insists deficits produced by spending programs hurt more than deficits produced by tax cuts.



"If someone wants to get serious about debt, come talk to me about entitlements," he explains, pointing toward the Social Security and Medicare behemoths. "Tax cuts produce growth, entitlement spending doesn't."



Besides, Cole adds, "It's really a modest gamble either way." With the federal government already projected to reach $30 trillion in debt by 2027, he reasons that another $1 trillion or so from the tax bill won't matter much.



That doesn't mean Cole likes how the bill gives bigger benefits to the wealthy than families with modest incomes. One of two Native Americans in Congress, he represents a state ranked among the poorest one-third in the nation by median income. He wrote his doctoral thesis on a working-class community in 19th century London.



He says the bill could help blue-collar families more by cutting payroll taxes for low earners and raising them for higher earners in a "stairstep" pattern. He decries the survival of the "carried interest" tax break benefiting affluent hedge-fund managers, among others, a tax break he has opposed for years.



"It just seems wrong," Cole says. "We'd be better off if there were more populist victories in there."



Yet those objections don't shake Cole's determination to vote "yes." He cites cues he has received from two mutually reinforcing sources.



One is record-setting stock prices. "I'm in the stock market," he explains, "and I've sitting here watching the collective judgment of the business community."



The other is colleagues on the tax-writing committee. Republicans there "tend to have more the mindset of Wall Street and the financial community," he observes, and "they've done their homework."



"In the end I'm going to trust the people who are philosophically aligned with me," he says. In Paul Ryan, "I've got a speaker who's forgotten more about economics than I know."



"We'll see if we're right or not," he concludes. "There'll be political consequences to that — either rewards or punishments."



He knows voters could administer the latter. In 2008, when he chaired the GOP effort to win back the House, Republicans lost two dozen more seats as Obama won the presidency.