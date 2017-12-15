Republicans will tweak child tax credit as Rubio threatens to oppose final bill

Republicans pushed Friday to win Marco Rubio's support after the GOP senator threatened to oppose his party's final tax bill.

On Thursday, the Florida Republican said "I won't support the bill" unless GOP leaders expand the child tax credit, increasing the portion of the credit that is refundable. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who has not yet committed to supporting the bill, is also seeking more tax relief for working families.

On Friday, Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., told reporters that the GOP would increase the refundable part of the proposed $2,000 credit to $1,400 from $1,100. A Rubio rep told NBC News on Friday that he has not seen the bill text and would oppose the plan unless "the percentage of the refundable credit is significantly higher."

It is not clear if increasing the refundable portion to $1,400 is enough to appease Rubio.

"I believe that we're in a good spot and we should be able to earn his support," said Noem, a member of the conference committee negotiating the final bill, according to The Wall Street Journal.