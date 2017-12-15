    ×

    Politics

    Republicans will tweak child tax credit as Rubio threatens to oppose final bill

    • GOP leaders are expanding the child tax credit, Rep. Kristi Noem says.
    • Sen. Marco Rubio has threatened to oppose the bill unless the GOP expands the credit for working families.
    • It is unclear if the tweak is enough to win Rubio's vote.
    Sen. Marco Rubio
    Sen. Marco Rubio

    Republicans pushed Friday to win Marco Rubio's support after the GOP senator threatened to oppose his party's final tax bill.

    On Thursday, the Florida Republican said "I won't support the bill" unless GOP leaders expand the child tax credit, increasing the portion of the credit that is refundable. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who has not yet committed to supporting the bill, is also seeking more tax relief for working families.

    On Friday, Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., told reporters that the GOP would increase the refundable part of the proposed $2,000 credit to $1,400 from $1,100. A Rubio rep told NBC News on Friday that he has not seen the bill text and would oppose the plan unless "the percentage of the refundable credit is significantly higher."

    It is not clear if increasing the refundable portion to $1,400 is enough to appease Rubio.

    "I believe that we're in a good spot and we should be able to earn his support," said Noem, a member of the conference committee negotiating the final bill, according to The Wall Street Journal.

    Rubio's possible opposition throws more uncertainty into the GOP's push to pass a bill overhauling the American tax system by next week. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., opposed the Senate version of the bill and could vote against the final version.

    If Rubio votes against it, as well, only one more GOP vote of opposition would sink it.

