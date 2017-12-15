Ryanair recognizes pilot unions for first time in bid to stop Christmas strikes

For the first time in its history, Ryanair is to recognize unions as it looks to avoid strike action by its pilots during the week leading up to Christmas Day.

A 24-hour-strike by some of the Irish airline's pilots in Ireland, Britain, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal is set to take place on December 20.

In a statement Friday, the company said it has written to the pilot unions of those countries, inviting them to talks. This marks the first time in Ryanair's 32-year history that it has recognized unions as a representative body for its pilots.

Michael O'Leary, Ryanair chief executive, said he wanted to "remove any worry or concern" that passengers could have over Christmas travel.

"If the best way to achieve this is to talk to our pilots through a recognized union process, then we are prepared to do so," he said. "We have written today to these unions inviting them to talks to recognize them and calling on them to cancel the threatened industrial action planned for Christmas week."

Ryanair shares listed in London dropped more than 1.5 percent following the news.