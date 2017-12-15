Top VC deals: Target buys Shipt, Apple buys Shazam and Koch Industries is backing start-ups

Suzuki Motor, Konica Minolta, Japan Airlines, KDDI and several other Japanese investors are investing $90.2 million into ispace, a Tokyo start-up that is planning to send robots around the moon and to explore the surface of the moon by 2020. The company eventually wants to use its lunar landers and other robotics to set up a permanent, human colony on the moon, SpaceNews reported. It's also a finalist for the lucrative Google Lunar X Prize competing on Team Hakuto.

Founded by former Intel executive Raviv Melamed, Tel Aviv-based Vayyar Imaging raised $45 million. The company makes 3-D imaging sensors based on low power radio waves. The sensors can see through smoke, fog or solid surfaces. Vayyar will sell its sensors across a range of industries, including automotive, health and consumer electronics. Walden Riverwood and ITI co-led the deal.