US futures rise as investors look to data; tax overhaul concerns linger

U.S. stock index futures are set for a positive open Friday, as investors shake off concerns surrounding overhauling the tax system and turn their attention to upcoming data.

In the previous session, U.S. stocks fell into the red by the close, as two Republican senators raised some concerns surrounding the tax bill. On Thursday, it was confirmed that Senator Marco Rubio opposed the current legislation unless the GOP decided to expand the proposed child tax credit, meanwhile Senator Mike Lee, appears to be undecided.

Senator Bob Corker also disagrees with the Senate's version of the plan, therefore if both Corker and Rubio vote against the proposal, it's possible that one more GOP senator showing opposition could sink the bill.

The concerns surrounding the state of the U.S. tax plan added pressure to markets overseas, with Asia closing lower and Europe dipping into the red.

Switching focus to Friday's session, a number of economic releases are due. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Empire State Manufacturing survey is expected to come out, followed by industrial production data, due out at 9:15 a.m. ET. Treasury International Capital (TIC) data will be released in the afternoon, at 4 p.m. ET.