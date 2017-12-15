Warren Buffett’s failures: 15 investing mistakes he regrets

Warren Buffett is quite possibly the greatest investor of all time. For decades, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway — nicknamed the "Oracle of Omaha" — has shown his ability to read Wall Street like a book. He has a net worth of nearly $82 billion, according to Forbes, making him one of the richest people on the planet.

Despite his investing prowess, there have been a few Warren Buffett mistakes over the years. Unlike some executives who try to pass the blame to an underling, however, Buffett owns his errors and assumes full responsibility when he fails to deliver to shareholders.

If you're trying to sharpen your investing game, you might learn a lot from Buffett's losses.

Take a look at these 15 Warren Buffett failures to see what went wrong and what you can learn from the Oracle's hard-earned wisdom.