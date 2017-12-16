CSX CEO Hunter Harrison has passed away at age 73, the rail company confirmed in a statement Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that E. Hunter Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX, died today in Wellington, Fla., due to unexpectedly severe complications from a recent illness," the company said.

Harrison had taken medical leave on Thursday, sending shares of the third largest U.S. rail company tumbling in pre-market trading. Jim Foote was named acting CEO.

Harrison had been suffering from an undisclosed medical condition that forced him to work from home some days and use an oxygen machine at times, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"With the passing of Hunter Harrison, CSX has suffered a major loss," board chairman Edward Kelly said.

"Notwithstanding that loss, the board is confident that Jim Foote, as acting ehief executive officer, and the rest of the CSX team will capitalize on the changes that Hunter has made."

CSX is in the midst of a controversial turnaround program that has drawn customer and regulatory scrutiny.

"The board will continue to consider in a deliberative way how best to maximize CSX's performance over the long term," Kelly said.

Reuters contributed to this report

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.