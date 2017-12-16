Fingerlings are selling out everywhere–here's how a 28-year-old engineered the viral toy frenzy   

In a different YouTube video — with over 700,000 views — two girls smash open the banana pinata filled with Fingerlings on a playground.
With just those two examples, Fingerlings were seen almost 1 million times online.
"Really every element of the Fingerlings launch was super creative and super different, and very on trend," says Wiseman.
WowWee also created exclusive products for major retailers: a glitter covered, sparkly monkey for Amazon, a sloth for Walmart and a unicorn for Toys R Us, all picked to match trends.
"We don't go [with] the typical dog or bunny or mouse. We really wanted to think more aspiration, and what's really trending," she explains. "Back to the whole viral video thing. What videos go viral online probably make for a really cute Fingerlings character."
The efforts paid off.
"Our first week ... it was crazy," she says. "That first Friday through the whole next week was like 'Whoa! Okay, this is something we never thought would be this ginormous.'"
Because of the demand, WowWee had to start shipping the toys by plane because container ships were too slow. The company added a third Chinese production factory this fall, according to The Times.
But with such huge success came problems.
In October, WowWee filed a federal lawsuit against 165 sellers of counterfeit Fingerlings. In November, a judge granted a temporary restraining order to freeze the counterfeiters' assets and storefronts. (WowWee has created how-to guides for finding authorized retailers, and says product from third-party retailers operating on platforms like Amazon and Walmart isn't guaranteed to be authentic.)
Third-party sellers have the toy listed for over $30, which could be online shopping bots at work, software that buys up new product as it is relisted, to then be sold for more, according to The New York Times.
And despite the product's popularity, Wiseman still gets nervous jitters.
"Until the day after Christmas I'm still probably going to hold my breath, even though everything has been great so far," she laughs. "Christmas morning I just want to see all the positive reviews and kids happy with their Fingerlings."
