Fingerlings are selling out everywhere–here's how a 28-year-old engineered the viral toy frenzy   

A $14.99 toy hardly bigger than your finger has the retail world worked up to a fever pitch.

This holiday season, droves of parents have been on the search for Fingerlings — toy monkeys, unicorns and sloths that cling to your fingers and react to touch and sound by blinking and blowing kisses.

Each time retailers get more in stock, they're swiftly cleaned out.

At Toys R Us, Fingerlings sold out online and they "essentially evaporate from our shelves," a spokesperson tells CNBC Make It, with "customers lined up outside our stores in the wee early morning hours hoping to get their hands on one." They expect the same to happen when they re-stock Fingerlings on Sunday, Dec. 17, with limited inventory.