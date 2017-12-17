John McCain has returned to Arizona, will miss tax vote

Republican Sen. John McCain, Ariz., has returned home to Arizona after being hospitalized for side effects from chemotherapy treatment for brain cancer, his office announced on Sunday evening.

"Senator McCain has returned to Arizona and will undergo physical therapy and rehabilitation at Mayo Clinic," said the statement. "He is grateful for the excellent care he continues to receive, and appreciates the outpouring of support from people all over the country. He looks forward to returning to Washington in January."

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Senator McCain's daughter Meghan said her family is looking forward to spending Christmas together in Arizona.

Senator McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, this past summer. On Sunday, Dr. Mark Gilbert, Chief of Neuro-Oncology at the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Cancer Institute released a statement saying, "Senator McCain has responded well to treatment he received at Walter Reed Medical Center for a viral infection and continues to improve. An evaluation of his underlying cancer shows he is responding positively to ongoing treatment." Gilbert said he issued the statement at the request of McCain's family.

McCain will not be present for the final vote on the GOP tax bill expected early this week. His vote is not expected to be critical to ensuring passage of the tax bill. Senators Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Bob Corker, R-Tenn., last week both endorsed the bill, after initial opposition.

Their endorsement is believed to be enough to ensure the legislation can pass the Senate, and once the president signs it, become law.

On Monday, McCain tweeted that he's "feeling well," and looks forward to returning to work after the holidays.

This story has been updated to include statements from Senator McCain's office.