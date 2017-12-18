4 email hacks to make your message stand out

"The secret to a strong networking subject line? First and last names," says Rubin. "When possible, the title of the email must contain the names of people relevant to your message." By flagging who you are and how they know you, you improve your email's chances of getting read, he says.
"When you use a name you have in common, it makes the recipient much more likely to open your email and respond," explains Rubin. "Suddenly, your message is not spam, random or unfamiliar. Because you prove you know people in common or already met once before, you create a level of trust."
For instance, if you are trying to network with someone you have never met before, be sure to explain why they should meet you and what your connection is. Try, "Friend of Roger Mullins, hope to connect over coffee," or "Colleague of Richard Guzman, ideas for your marketing strategy."