4 email hacks to make your message stand out

Personalization is the secret to crafting the perfect email, according to Danny Rubin, email expert and author of "Wait, How Do I Write This Email?"

When your email resonates with the recipient, they are more likely to read it and respond to it. This is especially true for when you are following up after an interview.

"Let's say you want a job at a commercial real estate firm," Rubin explains. "You would want to include a line from your conversation. For instance, 'Thanks for explaining the ins and outs of the new commercial real estate zoning laws here in Cleveland. I appreciate the education!'"

"The key with the follow-up message is to include something the person said in the conversation that stood out to you," he says. "That way, it proves you listened and makes the message stronger than a basic, 'Thanks again!'"