Apple's AirPods appear to be sold out ahead of Christmas

Apple's AirPods appear to be sold out through the holiday season, according to locations tracked on Apple's U.S. website and based on a scan of other top shopping sites.

If you attempt to buy the wireless earbuds on Apple's site, they won't be delivered until early January at the soonest. Amazon doesn't have any new AirPods available, and you can't find them in stock at the websites for Best Buy, Target, Frys or B&H.

So it looks like shoppers searching for the $159 stocking stuffers are out of luck for now, and will have to wait until 2018. Here's what happens for people shopping at bestbuy.com.