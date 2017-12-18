Billionaire Richard Branson reveals why he's such a huge fan of always saying 'yes'

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson is adventurous both in his personal life and in business. That's why he's a big fan of saying "yes."

"Even if I have no idea where I'm going or how to get there, I prefer to say yes, instead of no," he writes on his blog. "Opportunity favours the bold."

This is a lesson that he learned early in his career, he says, and he has used this risk-taking mentality to build Virgin.

"If somebody offers you an amazing opportunity but you are not sure you can do it, say yes – then learn how to do it later!" Branson writes.

The entrepreneur adds that he's a doer and not a talker. "I've never been one to stand around and talk about doing things, I want to get on and do them," he says. "This restlessness has seen me land in the right place at the right time, and brought me great success."