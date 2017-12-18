Do you want your medical treatment to be based on science? The Trump administration disagrees. It banned the top U.S. public health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), from using seven words, including "evidence-based" and "science-based" in preparing official documents for 2018's budget.

Prominent public health advocates including Sandro Galea, dean of the Boston University School of Public Health, have expressed outrage about these measures.

Such censorship is a direct blow at the essence of science: accurately describing the physical world around us. Science is the best method that we as human beings have of figuring out the truth of reality, and wishing away the facts by trying to substitute them with "alternative facts" will greatly impede scientific progress.

Moreover, these measures will cause many more people to get sick and die. After all, how can the CDC implement effective public health interventions if it cannot use terms like "evidence-based" and "science-based" in its official budget documents?

To be clear, the CDC cannot get around this censorship by using terminology like "based on scientific studies." In fact, the Trump administration directed the CDC to replace "science-based" and "evidence-based" with "CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes."

So apparently it wants doctors to shift away from treating people based on the best scientific research, and instead move toward the fuzzy standard of "community wishes."

Unfortunately, "community members" - are too easily fooled by false but emotionally appealing claims. For instance, the homeopathy industry is a multi-billion dollar business. Homeopathy is based on the false claim of the benefit of super-diluted substances and the principle of "like cures like."