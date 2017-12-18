The man who bought the ‘world’s most expensive home’ has reportedly been unmasked

The mystery behind who owns a $300 million French chateau appears to have been solved.

Chateau Louis XIV is a 54,000 square foot palace near Versailles which, when sold in 2015, was described by at least two reports as "the world's most expensive home."

The identity of the buyer was not revealed but the New York Times has claimed in a report that the buyer was Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The newspaper's investigation said the purchase ranks alongside a number of recent extravagances by the crown prince, including a $450 million Leonardo da Vinci painting and a $500 million yacht.