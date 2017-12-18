Is a Santa rally on the cards for investors this holiday season?

Republicans on Friday unveiled their final tax reform plan, which includes a provision to reduce the corporate tax rate from its current 35 percent to 21 percent in the new year. Both the House and Senate are likely to vote on the bill this week so that it can be ready for President Donald Trump to sign ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Besides that potential legislative win, Trump was also in the news over developments in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe and the upcoming roll out of his administration's national security strategy, in which Trump reportedly accuses China of "economic aggression."

Other moving pieces worth keeping an eye on include retailers potentially scoring a win this festive season thanks to holiday shoppers spending more, as well as movements in the cryptocurrency space after CME launched bitcoin futures on Sunday.