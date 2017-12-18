The surprising use case that has made Google Wifi one of the company’s sleeper hits

"We've been so successful in terms of actual quantity of sales because there are a lot of people that are from a non-traditional segment," he says. "We're not just marketing to tech enthusiasts, for sure — we know that from all of our engagement with customers and usage data. A lot of what's driving people to the product is the ability to be a better parent."

It's turned out to be a key selling point. Google Wifi lets users pause the Wi-Fi access of specific devices for periods of time or block certain websites. With a few taps in an app, a parent could stop their kids from using their phones during dinner or streaming videos after bedtime.

"[People are] coming to a need they have in the home that has nothing to do with Wi-Fi itself," he says.

Other mesh Wi-Fi systems, like Eero and Luma, have similar features.

While Google's product is the top-selling, it hasn't wowed everyone.

Although the device received rave reviews from CNET and others, it earned low marks in Wirecutter's intense testing of a handful of different mesh-networking kits, ranking poorly in both long-range testing and latency.

On Google's main Mountain View campus, the company has Wi-Fi testing chambers where it continually works out ways to improve its connectivity through software tweaks.