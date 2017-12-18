How Luke Skywalker, a Brooklyn DJ and Anonymous got involved in the fight over net neutrality

The iconic Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has become a voice in the controversial fight over net neutrality. So too have a Brooklyn DJ and the hacking group Anonymous.
Saturday, Hamill, know for playing Luke Skywalker, tweeted a takedown of the Federal Communications Commissioner, Ajit Pai.
Cute video Ajit "Aren't I Precious?" Pai -but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AJediYouAreNOT
Before the FCC voted Thursday to repeal the Obama-era net neutrality regulations, Pai appeared in a tongue-in-cheek video on conservative website Daily Caller demonstrating various activities that would still be possible after the net neutrality rules were repealed. Pai Instagrams his food, shops online, watches shows online, demonstrates "fandom" by play-fighting with a lightsaber and dances to the Harlem Shake.
What will you be able to do on the Internet after the @FCC repeals utility-style Internet regulations tomorrow? Everything. Here are a few examples.