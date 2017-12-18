How Luke Skywalker, a Brooklyn DJ and Anonymous got involved in the fight over net neutrality

The video was met with fierce criticism. Many objected to Pai making light of such a serious issue. With the repeal of net neutrality regulations, Internet access providers like Verizon and Comcast will able to charge different prices for different speeds of Internet access, which experts say could disproportionately affect those with lower incomes and small businesses. Technologists are also concerned it will stifle innovation.

Hamill's response to Pai elicited a response from Republican Congressman Ted Cruz, claiming that the actor did not understand the power dynamics of net neutrality regulation.

Hamill struck back, chastising Cruz: "Thanks for smarm-sp[l]aining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU!" he tweeted.

Luke Skywalker isn't the only surprising character to become embroiled in controversy with the FCC Chairman.

Brooklyn-based DJ Harry Rodrigues, known as Baauer, created the Harlem Shake and Thursday, his label, Mad Decent, said it would be seeking legal recourse if the song was not removed from the Daily Caller video. The video still stands on the Daily Caller's website and on YouTube, though it was removed for seven hours.

The hacker group Anonymous also threatened retaliation against the FCC and Pai specifically for their work repealing the net neutrality regulations.

See also:

Apple co-founder and 'father of the internet' tell the FCC: 'You don't understand how the internet works'

Mark Cuban: Net neutrality rules put Trump in charge of the internet

This e-commerce founder's company went from $40,000 in sales from his parents' garage to over $100 million in 3 years