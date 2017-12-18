Top SpaceX HR exec: Here’s what it takes to score a job at Elon Musk's company

SpaceX has been rated one of the top places to work on Glassdoor for two consecutive years now. Given the volume of applications the company receives, Bjelde said he also looks for three things in candidates: passion, drive and talent.

While your resume is key to detailing your accomplishments, Bjelde said his team really wants to learn what makes you tick, what motivates you to do your best work and how you like to be challenged.

"Resumes gauge the ability to write a bulleted list of achievements, and that's not always indicative of success — the resume is not going to be sitting in the seat doing the work on Monday," Bjelde said.

One way he recommends that you make your resume more personable is to discuss a failure you've experienced in your career so far and discuss how you overcame it.