Top SpaceX HR exec: Here’s what it takes to score a job at Elon Musk's company

If you want a job at Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX, there is one thing all candidates absolutely need to have: an appetite for exploration.
"We're out there looking for people that want to help us achieve that goal of making humans multi-planetary," SpaceX vice president of human resources Brian Bjelde recently told job listings and career site Glassdoor.
Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 and has since been making historic strides toward making reusable rockets, including its most recent accomplishment of launching the first reused rocket on a NASA mission. The company's ultimate goal is to enable people to live on other planets.