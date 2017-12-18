Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are solidly higher on growing expectations the GOP tax bill will pass this week.

-The latest CNBC survey shows that economic optimism is rising and boosting President Trump's approval rating.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-Campbell's is buying Snyders-Lance for $4.87 billion. Hershey has a $1.6 billion deal to acquire SkinnyPop parent Amplify. Penn National is buying Pinnacle Entertainment in a $2.8 billion deal.