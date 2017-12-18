    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    President Donald Trump steps from Air Force One for a visit to the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi, December 9, 2017.
    Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are solidly higher on growing expectations the GOP tax bill will pass this week.

    -The latest CNBC survey shows that economic optimism is rising and boosting President Trump's approval rating.

    DEALS/NO DEALS

    -Campbell's is buying Snyders-Lance for $4.87 billion. Hershey has a $1.6 billion deal to acquire SkinnyPop parent Amplify. Penn National is buying Pinnacle Entertainment in a $2.8 billion deal.

