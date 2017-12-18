    ×

    Trading Nation

    ‘No better indicator’ for bullish sentiment than piece of economic data due out this week

    Ahead of a key economic report, improving investor sentiment
    Investors should watch out for this key data point: Trader   

    One portfolio manager is keeping a close eye on the capital goods orders report due out on Friday before the opening bell.

    There will be no better indicator than this report of whether a strong stock market is reflective of a relatively strong underlying economy, said Kevin Caron, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors. Here are his reasons, along with an investment recommendation for 2018.

    • For the most part, the market is seeing an improvement in sentiment around emerging markets and global growth.

    • There is broadly less concern about low energy prices causing disruption within the credit market.

    • These factors, along with the fading of deflationary fears, have aided in stabilizing the economy and have given investment spending a boost throughout most of 2017.

    • Heading into the new year, investors should consider value equities, as stocks' valuations have become somewhat stretched.

    Bottom line: The capital goods orders report due out on Friday may confirm the bullish sentiment seen in the stock market.

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...