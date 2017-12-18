Watch: Trump unveils national security strategy

[The stream is slated to start at 2 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Monday released his first national security strategy, a document that lays out a framework for his administration's approach to threats facing the nation.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks on the document at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, in downtown Washington, on Monday afternoon.

The national security strategy document emphasizes a global power struggle, both economic and military, that is reminiscent of Cold War-era attitudes, when power and prosperity were seen as zero-sum games between nations.

The administration outlines four national security priorities: Protecting the homeland; promoting American prosperity; preserving peace through strength; and advancing American influence

It also defines three categories of major threats: The "revisionist powers" China and Russia, rogue nations like Iran and North Korea, and nonstate threats like the jihadist group ISIS.