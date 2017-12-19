    ×

    Trading Nation

    Strange 'disconnect' in the market is raising a red flag for one market watcher

    With an overbought stock market, here's why you should watch other markets
    With an overbought stock market, here's why you should watch other assets   

    A disconnect between equities, bonds and the currency market as tax reform legislation nears passage has one equity strategist concerned.

    The S&P 500 has rallied to record highs as investors price in hopes of corporate tax cuts, but the Treasury market and U.S. dollar are not behaving in a similarly bullish manner, said Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak. This, along with the stock market's overbought condition, will be of concern in the beginning of 2018, and he has three charts to back up his cautious view. Here's why.

    • The S&P is quite overbought on a near-term basis, as its weekly relative strength index is at its most overbought in history. This indicates the market may be ripe for a "sell the news" reaction to the sweeping tax bill, should it pass.

    • Meanwhile, the bond market as measured by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund (TLT) has traded in a sideways range for months.

    • The U.S. dollar index, too, has moved in a similarly narrow range rather than rallying on the prospect of economic growth and higher interest rates.

    • This disconnect between various asset classes is raising the question of whether the tax reform bill is truly going to have a major bearing on the economy. While the stock market is saying yes, the other markets are saying perhaps not so much.

    Bottom line: While stocks have rallied to all-time highs on tax reform-related optimism, bonds and the U.S. dollar have not reacted in a similar fashion. This raises the question of the kind of economic impact the bill could have.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...