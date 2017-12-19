Advice Jay Leno, Suze Orman and 10 other successful leaders would give their younger selves

"When I was 22, I piled all my belongings into a Ford Econoline van. ... My first job after arriving in Berkeley, California, was helping clear away trees and brush. That was followed by a seven-year stretch of waitressing," the personal finance expert writes on LinkedIn. "It wasn't until I was 30 that I landed a job — as a stock broker trainee — that put me on the path that leads directly to where I am today.

"I am not going to suggest that every 22-year-old take eight years to find the path they want to pursue. But at the same time, I hope you are kind to yourself. That you give yourself the time and space to figure things out.

"That's not a license for laziness. I worked, and worked hard, in my 20's. And I wouldn't trade the experiences I had during that time."