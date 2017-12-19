Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

FedEx stock gained nearly 1.5 percent in extended trading. The international courier company beat analyst expectations on second quarter top and bottom lines, and full year fiscal 2018 guidance.

Stitch Fix shares plummeted 11.5 percent in the extended session, after the online personal shopping service reported its first financial results as a publicly traded company. Earnings and revenue beat analyst expectations, but gross margins fell, hampered by investments into new categories. Stitch Fix said it expects profit margins will continue to fall as it ramps up investment.

Red Hat stock slipped more than 4 percent after the bell, despite strong third quarter financial results. The open source software company beat Wall Street expectations on top and bottom lines, and reported strong fourth quarter outlook. Year-to-date, as of Tuesday's close, the stock is up 84.5 percent.

Shares of Micron climbed more than 4 percent in the extended session. The semiconductor company reported quarterly financial results that well beat Wall Street expectations, and projected strong outlook for the second quarter.

Steelcase stock plunged nearly 7 percent after the bell, after the Michigan-based office furniture manufacturer reported third quarter financial results. The report revealed a significant decline in operating income year-over-year and flattening day-to-day business orders "following significant declines earlier in the quarter," according to president and CEO Jim Keane.