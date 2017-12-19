Asia markets to focus on US tax plan progress; Wall Street edges lower

Wall Street declined on Tuesday after hitting record closes in previous consecutive sessions. Among notable moves in the session was a 1.1 percent fall in Apple shares after the tech giant was downgraded by Nomura Instinet.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 0.15 percent, or 37.45 points, to close at 24,754.75. Other major indexes recorded slightly steeper losses, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite shedding 0.44 percent to end at 6,963.85.

In Asia, futures suggested stocks in Japan would be little changed at the open. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were 0.17 percent lower at 22,830 compared to the index's previous close of 22,868. Osaka futures were off 0.25 percent.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.19 percent early in the day, with most sectors recording declines, save for the materials and consumer discretionary sub-indexes.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, was weaker, trading at 93.451 at 7:06 a.m. HK/SIN. Compared with stocks, the greenback has had a subdued reaction to tax reform optimism, although the dollar index had begun the week around the 94 handle.

Against the yen, the dollar edged up to trade at 112.86.

In the energy space, oil prices inched higher as markets focused on the Forties Pipeline shutdown in the North Sea and OPEC-led production curbs. Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to settle at $63.80 per barrel and U.S. crude gained 0.5 percent to settle at $56.46.