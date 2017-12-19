How serving as a Marine prepared Adam Driver for 'Star Wars' and success

In the latest "Star Wars" trilogy, Adam Driver dominates as Kylo Ren, the angst-y villain who steals the show. Off-screen, Driver is just as tenacious — but he's no miscreant.

Growing up in the small town of Mishawaka, Indiana, Driver sang in the choir and acted in high school plays. His interest in theater led him to audition for Julliard during his senior year. He didn't get in, but, after graduating from high school, Driver decided to give acting a real shot in Los Angeles.

"I did that Hail Mary L.A. acting odyssey that I always heard stories about, of actors moving to L.A. with, like, seven dollars and finding work and successful careers," he said on stage during a live TED Talk. "I got as far as Amarillo, Texas, before my car broke down."