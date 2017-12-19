Bitcoin-related names dominated among website domains registered in November

Verisign's analysis comes from its database of more than 300 million globally registered domain names.
Paul Nicks, vice president of GoDaddy's domain name aftermarket, affirmed Verisign's findings. Nicks told CNBC that GoDaddy has seen interest in coin-related domains "increase and decrease as the price and news cycle around the currency fluctuates."
So far in 2017, GoDaddy says domain names containing "bitcoin" have quadrupled that of last year, while those containing "ethereum" have more than quintupled.
The dominant popularity matches the soaring interest — and concern — from investors, who increasingly see bitcoin as the most crowded trade in the world. Bank of America Merrill Lynch's December global fund manager survey released Tuesday found that 32 percent of respondents named bitcoin as the most crowded trade in the financial world, up from 26 percent in September when the digital currency first led the list.
One bitcoin is worth more than $18,000, having roughly quadrupled in value since September. Controversy abounds regarding cryptocurrency's surge, exemplified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission temporarily suspending trading Tuesday in shares of The Crypto Co., whose stock has surged more than 2,700 percent this month.