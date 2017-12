U.S. government debt yields rose on Tuesday, as Congressional Republicans moved closer to a tax bill victory.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.428 percent at 10:12 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also up at 2.782 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Earlier, the U.S. 30-year bond yield hit a high of 2.786 percent, its highest level since Dec. 13, when the 30-year yielded as high as 2.797 percent.