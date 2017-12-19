    ×

    Marketing Media Money

    Donald Trump talking robot arrives at Disney World’s ‘Hall of Presidents’

    President Donald Trump can now be seen by visitors to Florida's Disney World in an exhibit that presents a speaking robotic version of him.

    The Hall of Presidents in the Magic Kingdom Park shows animatronics of all 44 U.S. leaders appearing on stage in a 700-seat theater, with a film showing the history of the country, and Trump recorded a speech delivered by a model version that looks somewhat like him.

    "From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people. At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence," the Trump figure says.

    "It was why our founders began our great constitution with three very simple words: We the people. Since that moment, each generation of Americans has taken its place in the defense of our freedom, our flag, and our nation under God," it continues.

    Walt Disney originally wanted the presidents at his exhibit to appear as wax figures, but he didn't feel they were quite right, so developed "audio-animatronics" instead and in 1971 Abraham Lincoln made his debut on Disney's stage. Since 1993, presidents have recorded personal remarks for the show.

    "The epic theatrical production was envisioned by Walt Disney himself to honor the country by honoring the presidents of the United States," Disney Parks Editorial Content Director Thomas Smith said in a blogpost Monday.

    "As has been the tradition with every new president since the attraction debuted, an audio-animatronics figure of President Donald J. Trump has been added to the show and features the latest advances in technology that enable smoother and more lifelike movements," Smith added.

    The opening of the exhibit was delayed from July 4, according to a New York Times report. In June, Disney said Trump's recording session had been scheduled and that the attraction would be opened in late 2017. The new exhibit opens Tuesday after a "year-long transformation," according to the Disney Parks blog.

    Video credit: WDWmagic.com