Donald Trump talking robot arrives at Disney World’s ‘Hall of Presidents’

President Donald Trump can now be seen by visitors to Florida's Disney World in an exhibit that presents a speaking robotic version of him.

The Hall of Presidents in the Magic Kingdom Park shows animatronics of all 44 U.S. leaders appearing on stage in a 700-seat theater, with a film showing the history of the country, and Trump recorded a speech delivered by a model version that looks somewhat like him.

"From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people. At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence," the Trump figure says.

"It was why our founders began our great constitution with three very simple words: We the people. Since that moment, each generation of Americans has taken its place in the defense of our freedom, our flag, and our nation under God," it continues.