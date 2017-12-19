If you haven't yet finished your holiday shopping — or even started — you're not alone. According to MasterCard, the busiest shopping day this holiday season will be December 23, the Saturday before Christmas. Perhaps it's because Christmas lands on a Monday this year, so many people feel they have an extra weekend to shop, or maybe it's those last-minute sales that seem so tempting. Or maybe it's because finding that perfect gift has become so overwhelming, it just seemed easier to put it off.
Have no fear. Many online stores are still offering free overnight shipping, some are providing same-day, and a slew of retailers are offering same-day pickup if you order online.
Here are 10 gifts that may likely win you some hugs and will never look as though you waited until Santa's sleigh was about to take off.
This plush ultrasoft blanket comes in nine different colors and is perfect for cozying up on a cold winter day. Nordstrom.com will ship the Ugg Throw next day for free, or you can order it online and it will be ready for pickup within two hours at a local Nordstrom location.
Price: $98.00
Buy Now: Ugg Throw
The Fitbit Charge 2 tracks your heart rate continuously to maximize workouts, tracks calorie burn and gives you clear insight into your overall health. To help you stay active all day long, this fitness wristband sends reminders to keep moving. Comes in six colors. Amazon offers same day delivery if ordered by noon.
Price: $129.00
Buy Now: Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate
These organic handmade essential-oil bath bombs are fun for all ages. Each set includes 6 bath bombs—Energize, Zen, Wellness, Strength, Yoga and Cozy Night—which are made of natural clay, mineral salts, shea and cocoa butters, sunflower seed oil, baking soda and fragrance to moisturize and soothe the skin. Available from Amazon for overnight delivery.
Price: $18.93
Buy Now: ArtNaturals Bath Bomb Gift Set
Great for Bikram, Ashtanga and Vinyasa Yoga, this 24" x 72" mat is made of 100 percent microfiber sandwash, which means it's superabsorbent and fast-drying. What's more, it guarantees no slipping. Comes in a variety of attractive tie-dye color ranges. Available next day from Amazon.
Price: $19.99
Buy Now: Limber Stretch Hot Yoga Towel
For ages 3 and up, this Magformers set is perfect for beginners who love to build. The Inspire Set includes eight triangles and six squares in multiple colors and can be combined with other Magformers sets so little ones can be inspired to build bigger and better creations. Each shape is magnetic for guaranteed connectivity and is secured in BPA-free plastic. Free one-day delivery on Amazon with qualifying orders over $35.
Price: $18.95
Buy Now: Magformers Inspire Set
The "party game for horrible people" has turned many boring gatherings into nonstop fun. Now available in Version 2.0, with 150 new cards to keep the awkwardness fresher than ever. Free one-day delivery on Amazon with qualifying orders over $35.
Price: $25.00
Buy Now: Cards Against Humanity
The gray wear-anywhere silicone strap, stainless-steel case and Michele logo on the dial makes this watch both sporty and luxurious. From the Cape collection, this watch is water-resistant up to 165 feet. Ships in one day from Amazon.com.
Price: $295.00
Buy Now: Michele Watch
Get a breakdown of your global ancestry by percentages, connect with DNA relatives and more with the 23andMe DNA Test. Available at your local CVS and Walgreens, or receive one-day shipping through Amazon.
Price: $149.00
Buy Now: 23andMe DNA Test
Make life easier with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Receive answers, play songs and get help with your schedule, news and more with just your voice. Google Home is compatible with the Android and iOS operating systems and works with more than 1,000 smart home devices. Order online through Best Buy and pick up in stores or get free 2-day shipping.
Price: $79.00
Buy Now: Google Home
For the woman on your list, the Natori Robe not only offers superb softness and comfort but style as well. Available in gray or pink with front pockets, satin trim and a detachable belt, the robe is machine washable. Free 2-day shipping from Bloomingdales.com or order online and pick up in store.
Price: $97.50
Buy Now: Natori Robe