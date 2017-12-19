How to get your taxes done for free

In the last-minute scramble over tax legislation, don't be fooled into thinking you need to pay through the nose for help filing your taxes this year.

For starters, the bulk of the GOP tax bill's changes won't go into effect until 2018. You won't really know for sure how much more you'll save (or owe) until you prepare next year's return in early 2019.

Although individuals can spend hundreds of dollars preparing and filing their 2017 taxes, there are still plenty of ways to do it at little or no cost.

Ambitious filers can always tackle tax prep on their own by filling out the e-file forms the IRS — and in some cases, state tax departments — make available online. But an increasing number of tax-preparation software companies also offer help — for free.

Last year, Credit Karma announced Credit Karma Tax, a free do-it-yourself tax prep service. It covers a 1040 (the standard federal income tax form) and is best suited for simpler returns.