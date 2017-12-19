Infamous short-seller Andrew Left scrambling for ways to bet against bitcoin

Short-seller Andrew Left can't find enough ways to short, or bet against, bitcoin.

"If you're a short-seller right now and you're cautious and you want to short something that's related to bitcoin and not bitcoin, you have limited opportunities," the Citron Research founder said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

"But they're nice and juicy, and Riot's one of them right now," he said.

Citron Research tweeted Monday afternoon that it was shorting Riot Blockchain, a biotech company that added "blockchain" to its name in October and saw its shares surge. The stock is now up more than 900 percent this year and has a market cap of about $372 million.

Riot turned down a CNBC request to appear on "Fast Money." "No one at the company has been able to get in touch with the CEO," a Riot spokesperson said.

Based on his "sum of parts" analysis, Left said on CNBC the stock is worth $9 a share, down nearly 77 percent from where it closed on Tuesday.

Shares fell 6 percent in after-hours trading after rising 5.8 percent to $38.60 a share Tuesday.