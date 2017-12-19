More than 75% of US online consumers shop on Amazon most of the time

Despite a world of e-commerce choices and possibilities, when it comes to where Americans shop online, there's really only one answer.
For the second year in a row, more Americans will shop online for all or most of their holiday gifts, more than ever before in the 12-year history of CNBC's All-America Economic Survey.
Forty-five percent put e-commerce as the top place for where they have shopped, or plan to, shop this season. While it's the second straight year online is the top shopping destination, it's 5 percentage points above last year and more than twice as popular as it was a decade ago.