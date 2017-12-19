More than 75% of US online consumers shop on Amazon most of the time

For Americans who shop online, 65 percent search on Amazon always or most of the time, up sharply each of the last 2 years.

Online conversion, or the rate of getting consumers who browse to follow through with a purchase, is notoriously small. Most estimates put the average rate of overall online conversion at around just 3 percent.

But Amazon has broken the mold on that one too, according to the results of CNBC's survey, with 57 percent of Amazon searchers buying on the site always or most of the time.

When asked what's most important when it comes to online shopping, 43 percent say free shipping. Of course, in order to get free shipping from Amazon, you have to spend at least $25 per order or pay $99 a year for a Prime Membership.

The ability to compare prices ranks second, at 26 percent, followed by the availability of product information at 18 percent.

But while price comparison is second in terms of importance, the digital divide within incomes persists when it comes to online shopping. Of Americans who do a lot or a fair amount of shopping online, 20 percent have incomes of $30,000 or less, while 62 percent make $100,000 or more.