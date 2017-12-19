    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    A person takes cover under an umbrella while snapping a photo of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
    A person takes cover under an umbrella while snapping a photo of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after Monday's rally and record high closes for all three major indices. We get housing starts data this morning.

    TAX REFORM

    -The House of Representatives is set to vote on the Republican tax reform bill today. It is expected to pass. The Senate is also expected to vote for it and get it to President Trump's desk on Thursday.

    AMTRAK CRASH

    -The NTSB says the Amtrak train that derailed and left six people dead Monday was going 80 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone.

