Olive Garden owner's shares jump on strong sales, raised outlook

Shares of Darden Restaurants jumped 4.5 percent Tuesday after the company reported earnings and sales that outpaced expectations and raised its forecast for fiscal 2018.

The company, which owns a large portfolio of restaurants including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Yard House, among others, saw same-store sales of its legacy brands rise 3.1 percent in the fiscal second quarter. Analysts estimated same-store sales would grow about 1.4 percent, according to StreetAccount.

"Our strong same-restaurant sales and new restaurant growth drove continued market share gains during the quarter," Gene Lee, CEO of Darden, said in a statement Tuesday. "That performance, in addition to our solid earnings growth, is a result of executing on our strategy."

For the fiscal second quarter ended Nov. 26, Darden said it earned $84.7 million, or 67 cents per shares, up from earnings of $79.5 million, or 64 cents a share, a year ago.

After removing one-time costs and the impact of discontinued operations, Darden earned 73 cents a share, three cents better than analysts were expecting, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

Revenue rose to $1.88 billion from $1.64 billion. Analysts expected $1.86 in revenue, Thomson Reuters said.

Darden increased its full-year earnings estimates to a range of $4.45 to $4.53 per share. Previously, the company said its earnings would be in a range of $4.38 to $4.50 per share.

Also, same-store sales growth for the year is now estimated to be about 2 percent, the high end of its previous expectation of between 1 and 2 percent.

All but two of Darden's brands exceeded analysts' same-store sales expectations.