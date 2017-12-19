    ×

    Trading Nation

    Rising inflation could trigger a market 'mini panic' next year, warns longtime bull Jim Paulsen

    Strategist Jim Paulsen on the biggest risk to the market in 2018
    Strategist Jim Paulsen on the biggest risk to the market in 2018   

    A longtime bull is predicting it'll be difficult to ward off a deep sell-off in the next 12 months.

    The Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen sees inflation and the 10-year yield ticking higher as the likely catalyst to stop the stock market rally in its tracks — at least temporarily.

    "Can the stock market, which now trades at 20 times forward one-year earnings, handle a bond yield, let's say, going from 2.5 back to 3 percent?" the firm's chief investment strategist asked Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "It will be a challenge for stocks. I expect a correction next year is likely."

    His comments came as the 10-year yield was trading at its highest levels since late November and stocks were in the process of touching all-time highs. The Dow saw its 70th record close for the year, and the Nasdaq crossed the 7,000 threshold for the first time ever on Monday. Plus, the S&P 500 hit a fresh all-time intraday high.

    "The news is just too good, which means it's doubtful to get a lot better and surprise people on the upside," said Paulsen. "It could come in a little worse and disappoint."

    Paulsen, who has been a bull since the early 2016 stock market correction, warns the situation could create a groundless "mini panic."

    "I think it will be scary, but I think it could represent another really good buying opportunity for another leg sometime 2019 or beyond," he added.

    According to Paulsen, investors who are conservatively positioned will have the opportunity to buy on other people's panic. One of his strategies involves an under-the-radar play which could help them navigate the potentially stressful environment.

    "I like the energy side of that bet. And, it's a hard one because tech is going straight north," Paulsen said. "By our estimates, crude oil stocks are now about 32 percent undervalued — the deepest they've been in this recovery relative to the price of crude oil. And, if you change that dynamic a little bit, there could be a lot of funds coming from high-growth, high-momentum technology back into the under-owned energy sector."

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Strategist Jim Paulsen reveals his contrarian trade forecast for 2018
    Strategist Jim Paulsen reveals his contrarian trade forecast for 2018   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---
    NDAQ
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    OIL
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...