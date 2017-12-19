Business school may develop an employee's management and communication skills, but even with an MBA hanging on the wall, most people are unprepared to deal with challenging co-workers.

It's a topic, says bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, that "they don't cover in business school."

Welch tells CNBC Make It that employees will frequently encounter problem co-workers — and they're each a little bit different.

"Whether you've got a gossiper, a complainer, a doomsday-er or a bully — highly dysfunctional people exist, and sometimes they can really distract you," she says.