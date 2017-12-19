There's a wide — and growing — digital divide between high- and low-income shoppers

The gaping digital divide in the United States is wide and not closing anytime soon.



Only 1 in 5 low-income Americans say they do a lot or a fair amount of their shopping online. That's less than one-third as many as those making six-figure incomes or more, according to results of the latest CNBC All-America Economic Survey.



The 20 percent of shoppers with an income of less than $30,000 a year who do a significant amount of their buying online is up 4 percentage points from five years ago. But it's actually down from 24 percent in 2015.

Meanwhile, the 62 percent of those earning $100,000 or more who do a lot of online shopping is flat from a year ago, and up 17 percentage points over five years ago.