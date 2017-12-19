    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks fall as Apple drags tech lower

    • Apple fell 0.9 percent after Nomura Instinet downgraded the tech giant's stock.
    • Lawmakers are set to vote on the measure as early as Tuesday. The bill would cut the federal corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.
    Apple logo and financial chart
    Stocks fall as Apple drags tech lower   

    U.S. equities fell on Tuesday, as a decline in Apple shares pushed the broader tech sector lower.

    The Dow Jones industrial average traded 47 points lower. The S&P 500 declined 0.1 percent, with tech falling 0.7 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3 percent.

    Apple fell 1.2 percent after Nomura Instinet downgraded the tech giant's stock to neutral from buy. In a note, the analyst said: "The stock's gains for the iPhone X supercycle are in the late innings." Apple is one of the most popular stocks on Wall Street and Main Street and rarely gets negative opinions from the former.

    Tech has been the best-performing sector this year, rising nearly 40 percent in 2017.

    The Dow and S&P 500 opened the session trading higher as investors looked ahead to a Congress vote on a tax bill.

    Lawmakers are set to vote on the measure as early as Tuesday. The bill would cut the federal corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. Wall Street has been betting on this cut all year, pushing stocks to record highs.

    NYSE Trader happy/smiling
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters

    "The slashing of the corporate tax rate will bump up the bottom line for most of the members of the S&P 500 whose constituents pay on average 27.4% of their income to the government," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note. He also said that the "The certainty of this event will keep volatility muted which precludes share prices from taking a meaningful tumble in the short term."

    Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Susan Collins — two of the last GOP holdouts on the tax bill — said Monday they would support the measure, increasing the likelihood of it passing.

    Stocks were coming off a banner session on Monday. The three major indexes closed at record highs and the Nasdaq composite briefly topped 7,000 for the first time.

    "The SPX gapped up yesterday after having broken out from a consolidation phase last week," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG. "The uptrend shows no signs of exhaustion, and we anticipate a Santa Claus rally to allow the year to close on a strong note."

    Equities have had a strong year. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up 25.5 percent, 20.2 percent and 29.9 percent, respectively, for 2017.

    In corporate news, Darden Restaurants shares rose 4.6 percent before the bell after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Darden also hiked its full-year guidance.

    Truck maker Navistar saw its stock pop 8.3 percent after its quarterly earnings easily topped estimates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...