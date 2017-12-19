Stocks fall as Apple drags tech lower   

U.S. equities fell on Tuesday, as a decline in Apple shares pushed the broader tech sector lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded 47 points lower. The S&P 500 declined 0.1 percent, with tech falling 0.7 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3 percent.

Apple fell 1.2 percent after Nomura Instinet downgraded the tech giant's stock to neutral from buy. In a note, the analyst said: "The stock's gains for the iPhone X supercycle are in the late innings." Apple is one of the most popular stocks on Wall Street and Main Street and rarely gets negative opinions from the former.

Tech has been the best-performing sector this year, rising nearly 40 percent in 2017.

The Dow and S&P 500 opened the session trading higher as investors looked ahead to a Congress vote on a tax bill.

Lawmakers are set to vote on the measure as early as Tuesday. The bill would cut the federal corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. Wall Street has been betting on this cut all year, pushing stocks to record highs.