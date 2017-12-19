Your first trade for Tuesday, December 19

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of U.S. Steel.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the CME Group.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Finisar.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Big Lots.

Trader disclosure: On December 18, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AABA, AEO, AFSI, AKS, APC, BABA, BKD, BHP, C, ESV, F, GOOGL, HD, INTC, JBLU, JD, JPM, MAC, MRO, MSFT, MU, NBR, OA, ORCL, PANW, SBUX, SCCO, SFM, T, WAB, WFC, WTW, XLF, XLV. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, DLTR, GIS, GM, HAL, HUM, IBM, KMX, KO, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, PEP, PFE, SNBR, TGT, TPX, UPS, WBA, WDC, WFC. Pete owns TLT puts. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin. Dan Nathan is long COST, FNSR, GS, INTC Jan/Feb, SPY. Dan is short SMH. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.