Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:

Bed Bath & Beyond shares were volatile after hours trading, first jumping 7 percent, before reversing to trade as much as 6 percent lower. While the retailer reported better-than-expected earnings and same-store sales, net earnings plunged nearly 50 percent year over year.

Shares of PG&E plunged as much as 10 percent in extended trading. The natural gas company announced it would suspend its quarterly dividend, amid uncertainty related raging wildfires in California. PG&E's electricity utility subsidiary also decided to suspend dividends on the utility's stock for the same reasons.

Horizon Global shares gained more than 1.6 percent after the bell. The towing equipment company announced it settled a four-year-old dispute with rival Hopkins over patent rights to electronic brake controllers. As a result of the negotiation, Hopkins will pay Horizon for a license on the patented controller.

Shares of Telenav shares gained more than 5 percent after the bell. The in-car navigation and marketing company raised its second-quarter earnings and revenue guidance, after Ford Motor Company extended an existing agreement with Telenav until 2020. The automaker said it will also use Telenav's technology for its vehicles in North America.

Shares of Ford were little changed following the news.