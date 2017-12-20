Bitcoin cash skyrockets 80 percent, breaks above $4,000

Bitcoin cash skyrocketed 80 percent to break above $4,000 on Wednesday after the leading cryptocurrency exchange said it would begin trading in the bitcoin offshoot.

Bitcoin cash traded at $4,329.52 on Coinbase as of 12:12 p.m. ET.

Coinbase said traders would be able to buy and sell the digital currency "once there is sufficient liquidity" on the GDAX exchange, which is owned by Coinbase.

Bitcoin cash was created on Aug. 1, when Hong Kong-based digital currency exchange Bitfinex said a group of bitcoin miners would be "forking" from the main bitcoin to create a new version that trades faster and easier.

The new digital currency has had a staggering run higher ever since it split off, rising more than 880 percent in that time period.

Bitcoin cash since its inception

Source: Coinbase

The original bitcoin, meanwhile, fell more than 9 percent on Wednesday to $16,680, according to Coinbase.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng and Reuters contributed to this report.