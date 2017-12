Investors are likely to be on tenterhooks during Wednesday's session, as markets await news surrounding U.S. tax cuts. On Tuesday, House Republicans approved amendments to the U.S. tax code.

Markets however remain in wait-and-see mode as members will have to vote on the final bill again during Wednesday's session, following news that lawmakers appeared to have violated the Byrd Rule, which is a Senate procedural measure.

Markets have been rising as of late on hopes that the tax plan would be passed by Christmas.

Aside from the state of the U.S. tax system, economic data are set to keep investors on alert during the session. At 7 a.m. ET, mortgage applications are due to be released, followed by existing home sales data, due out at 10 a.m. ET.