CNBC Launches an International Edition of the CNBC Flash Briefing for Amazon Alexa

London, UK: 20 December 2017. CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today announced its 'CNBC Flash Briefing' is now available for Amazon Alexa-enabled devices in the UK.

The announcement means Alexa users in the UK will now be able to access localised news updates to keep up with world markets and business news, anchored by CNBC's global news teams based in London and Singapore.

Users with an Alexa-enabled device can add CNBC to their Flash Briefing playlist under settings in the Alexa mobile app. Once added, users can use their voice to just ask "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's in the news?" to hear the latest.

The CNBC Flash Briefing, available now, is offered via audio on Alexa-enabled devices, including Amazon's Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show.

