    Cramer's lightning round: I am 'betwixt' by the bitcoin mania in Square

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Square Inc.: "I think you're OK. It got caught up in bitcoin mania. We had Sarah Friar on, the CFO. She said it wasn't going to be that important, but they announced their press release and then [CEO] Jack Dorsey said it would be important. So I am betwixt and don't know."

    AXT Inc.: "This is a company that helps make the parts of semiconductors that, frankly, I don't want to be involved in, so I am going to say no. I am going to say that you could be in Intel or, yes, if you want one that is going to be down, I think, until year-end, but I do like, it's Nvidia."

    Groupon Inc.: "I've liked it now for a little while. I've liked it since $3. I don't think it's done. I think it can go higher. I think it's very well-run now. I like the stock."

    Post Holdings Inc.: "You know what, I was on the General Mills conference call. It looks like cereal's doing a little better. I would buy the stock of Post."

    Marriott International: "Let it run, my friend. Quality company, quality brand. I think it goes higher."

    Momo Inc.: "No. The only one I'm recommending [in China] is Alibaba and maybe Baidu. These others are just too hard. No, thank you."

    Buckle Inc.: "This is young men and women apparel. We talked about this with [American Eagle Outfitters] the other day when I was on 'Halftime Report.' This group is smoking. It's been left for dead and it's not dead and I like it."

    PPL Corp.: "My favorites are Dominion, American Electric Power and ConEd and I'm not changing my mind."

    Salesforce.com: "It doesn't fit the profile of what people want right now, which is cyclicality, but I would stick with that one, most definitely."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nvidia.

