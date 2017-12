Heralded as a game-changer, the roll-out of GST on July 1 was the biggest tax reform in Asia's third-largest economy since independence. In replacing a mass of central, state, inter-state and local levies — among the most common complaints of foreign investors— a single duty was expected to transform India into a common market, bringing with it increased efficiency and lower corruption.

But those remain distant dreams for many small business owners, who remain encumbered by GST's logistics.

Modi's administration has promised to ease the burden on small and medium scale enterprises, with the PM stating in November that a committee will be looking into the matter. In the meantime, here are some of the biggest GST-related grievances faced by SMEs.