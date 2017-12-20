    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accompanied by members of the Republican Conference, speaks at a news conference about the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2017.
    Aaron P. Bernstein | Reuters
    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher in response to the Senate voting to pass the tax reform bill. We get existing home sales data this morning.

    -Weekly mortgage applications sank 4.9 percent last week.

    TAX REFORM

    -The Senate passed the Republican tax reform bill early this morning on a 51 to 48 party line vote. The bill now goes back to the House, which will have to vote on it again because of a procedural error. President Trump is likely to sign it into law this afternoon.

